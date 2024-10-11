A large crowd has gathered at Matako Village, located in the area of Traditional Authority Lukwa in Kasungu, to pay their final respects to the late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Casper Chalera.

The mourners include family, friends, colleagues, and community members, all coming together to honor the legacy of a dedicated public servant.

Chalera passed away on Tuesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. His death has sent shockwaves through the police force and the broader community, as many remember him as a committed leader and a protector of the law.

Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu is among the prominent figures attending the ceremony, reflecting the deep respect and admiration held for Chalera within the ranks of the police force.

Yolamu expressed her condolences, highlighting Chalera’s contributions to maintaining peace and security in Malawi.

Chalera, who died at the age of 59, had an impressive career, serving in the police force for 36 years.

His tenure was marked by a commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of citizens. As friends and family gather to commemorate his life, many share stories of his dedication, compassion, and leadership.

The gathering in Matako Village stands as a testament to Chalera’s impact, not only within the police force but also within the communities he served. His passing leaves a significant void, and he will be remembered as a pillar of strength and integrity in the fight for justice and public safety in Malawi.