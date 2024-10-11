Police in Chiradzulu have arrested a 35-year-old pastor, Shazira Bvumbwe, on suspicion of defiling a 16-year-old girl who was a member of his ministry.

According to Chiradzulu police publicist Cosmas Kagulo, the alleged abuse began in August 2024. Bvumbwe, who divorced his wife sometime back, reportedly ordered female church members to send their daughters to his house for household chores.

When the victim’s turn came, Bvumbwe allegedly enticed her into a sexual relationship, promising to marry her in the future. The abuse continued until the victim became pregnant.

The matter came to light when the victim’s parents discovered her pregnancy and reported it to the Milepa Police Unit. The victim was referred to Milepa Health Center, where a medical examination confirmed a two-month pregnancy.

During interrogation, Bvumbwe admitted to being aware of the pregnancy, having been informed by the victim.

Bvumbwe, from Jombo village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa district, is expected to appear in court soon.