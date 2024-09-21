With millions of children and youth trapped in exploitation and abuse, the African Movement of Working Children and Youth (AMWCY) brings hope to Malawi’s youngest citizens by promoting child-led activism, safeguarding rights, and fostering a new generation of leaders.

AMWCY has been unveiled in Malawi, and according to Henderson Mhango, the country’s patron, the movement aims to amplify the voices of millions of young people, protect them from exploitation, and empower them with leadership skills to shape their futures.

Mhango cited recent research conducted in Malawi’s districts of Phalombe, Blantyre, Zomba, and Mulanje, which revealed alarming rates of child abuse and exploitation in markets and plantations where children are forced to work for meagre wages, facing violence and harassment.

He emphasized: “This organisation works with children and youth who are working in different sectors, and its launch in Malawi will help promote young people’s rights and address other issues affecting them.”

Mulubwa: We want to bring justice to Malawian children.

Sangwani Vanessa Mulubwa, a 24-year-old Zambian youth and AMWCY member, expects the movement’s launch in Malawi to bring justice to Malawian children, enabling them to speak out against daily challenges.

Sharing her personal story of empowerment, Mulubwa said: “I was once a vulnerable child, exploited and silenced. But when I joined the movement, everything changed. I gained the confidence to voice concerns, meet government officials, and see policies change. I realized I have rights and can demand them. In Malawi, I envision a future where children and youth are protected, educated, and empowered.”

As Malawi approaches elections, Mulubwa noted that the movement will advocate for child-friendly election processes, protection from violence and harassment, and continued access to education.

This launch marks a significant step in addressing the plight of working children and youth in Malawi. Malawi is the 31st country to launch AMWCY, following countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, and Ivory Coast.