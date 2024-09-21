A choir called ‘The Redeemed Family’ from Zimbabwe and another called ‘Sovereign Chords’ from Zambia both arrived in the country on Friday.

The two groups have jetted into the country following an invitation by a spiritual music group in the country called ‘The Harps.’

The group has invited these choirs to be part of the launch of their new album called ‘Kwa Ife Ayi’.

The choir from Zimbabwe arrived in the country via Kamuzu International Airport, while the choir from Zambia used the road.

The Harps, apart from launching the album, will also be celebrating ten years since they started singing.

The event, which is this coming Sunday, will be held at the Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe.