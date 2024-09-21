Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor, Dalitso Kabambe, has defended his recent series of public lectures at universities across Malawi, saying they are aimed at challenging youths to build a better future for the country, not furthering his presidential ambitions.

Kabambe has been making waves with his series of public lectures at universities across Malawi, including Mubas, Mzuni, Catholic University, and DMI University. The lectures have sparked curiosity about his motives, especially since he’s declared his interest in running for president.

However, he says the public lectures aim to challenge the youth to build a prosperous Malawi. He emphasized that the country’s current social and economic struggles stem from “clueless leaders” lacking a clear agenda and passion for development.

He pointed out the economy’s shambles, poor health service delivery, low education standards, and bad infrastructure as evidence of the elder generation’s failure.

“So I am engaging youths in colleges and universities to challenge them to be different. There’s no hiding that the older generation has let down this nation. And we can’t continue on that trajectory. We need to change, and these youths are the agents of that change,” he said.

Dr. Benedicto Okomaatani Malunga, Deputy Vice Chancellor of DMI St. John the Baptist University, echoed Kabambe’s sentiments. He praised public lectures as a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, particularly for students to learn from experienced professionals like Kabambe.

Kabambe recently left the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party, citing its transformative agenda beyond 2025. He is one of the contenders for the UTM presidential seat.