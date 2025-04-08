Lingadzi Police is keeping in custody Gift Banda, 29, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old boy at the Kauma location on March 9, 2025.

Assistant Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Glory Kondowe Ngwira had confirmed to Malawi24.

Constable Kondowe Ngwira told Malawi24 that on this day at around 19:00 hours, the suspect requested the boy to assist him in carrying a plastic bag that was full of heavy items to his house.

She said that when both entered the house, the suspect grabbed the boy and started having sexual intercourse with him using unnatural sexual order.

The suspect threatened to kill the boy if he revealed his ordeal to his parents. He defiled the boy for two separate days.

However, due to the pain the boy started to feel, he was forced to disclose the situation to his mother. When she checked him in the anal area, the boy’s mothers discovered that the victim had sustained bruises.

The matter was first taken to Kauma Community Policing Forum, which later directed the boy’s mother to report the issue to Lingadzi Police Station.

The suspect will be taken to court to answer applicable charges.

Gift Banda, who is famously known as Gibi in the area, hails from Muliya Village, Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.