Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika has issued a stern warning to State President Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of orchestrating a clandestine operation to rig next year’s elections through the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

Mutharika made these allegations during a rally in Mzuzu, organized by his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), where he addressed thousands of supporters.

Mutharika claimed that Chakwera and the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are engaging in a covert scheme designed to manipulate the outcome of the 2025 general elections. According to Mutharika, the NRB, responsible for handling voter registration, is being used to tamper with the electoral process.

He called for an immediate end to the alleged operation, stating that in a democratic country like Malawi, the people’s will must prevail through a fair and transparent election process.

“Chakwera must stop this clandestine plot. The people of Malawi deserve to have their votes counted fairly, and in a democracy, we cannot allow manipulation of any sort to undermine the voice of the people,” Mutharika said.

He emphasized that ensuring free and fair elections is essential to maintaining the integrity of Malawi’s democracy.

The former president also challenged Chakwera to open up the Central Region, traditionally an MCP stronghold, to all political parties, allowing for free and fair campaigning without intimidation or violence.

Mutharika expressed concern over what he described as politically motivated violence against opposition party members, allegedly perpetrated by MCP supporters. He demanded that Chakwera take responsibility and put an end to such acts.

“No region should be closed to any political party. Malawi belongs to all of us, and everyone must have the right to campaign and express their views without fear. Violence against other political parties must stop,” Mutharika declared.

In his address, Mutharika also took the opportunity to speak to internal matters within his party. He urged DPP members to put aside personal differences and unite in rebuilding both the party and the country.

He criticized what he referred to as “childish behaviour among some members, stressing that such actions were counterproductive and needed to be stopped for the greater good of the party.

“We need to grow up and work together. There is too much childish behaviour within the party, and it is time to stop. We have a bigger mission ahead of us—to rebuild the DPP and to rebuild Malawi,” he said, calling for unity and focus as the party looks ahead to the 2025 elections.

Mutharika’s remarks come at a time when political tensions are rising in Malawi as the country prepares for another round of general elections.

His comments have already stirred debate across the political spectrum, with some calling for an investigation into his claims and others dismissing them as part of political rhetoric ahead of the election season.

With the 2025 elections fast approaching, Mutharika has made it clear that he and the DPP will be keeping a close eye on the electoral process, determined to prevent any alleged attempts at rigging and ensure that the voice of the Malawian people is heard.