As the countdown to Malawi’s general elections on September 16, 2025, continues, four political parties have announced the formation of an electoral alliance.

According to a press statement seen by this publication, the Freedom Party, Peoples Party, Peoples Development Party, and Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (MAFUNDE) have agreed to work together through an electoral alliance.

The decision was made public after the presidents of the four parties met on April 8, 2025.

“They agreed to establish a framework of a political and electoral alliance between themselves and other partners, and announce their intention to jointly work together in the best interests of Malawi and its people effective immediately,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, it is not known who will lead the alliance. However, the statement indicates that the general public will be updated at every step on the development of this alliance.