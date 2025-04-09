A tragic road accident which occurred on Tuesday along the Chiradzulu (M3) road has claimed the lives of three people, leaving others with various degrees of injuries.

Chiradzulu police publicist Cosmas Kagulo has identified the deceased as Kamwendo Siyabu, 35, the driver of a minibus, Mwinjiwawo Nakanga, 40, a pastor at Living Waters Church in Chirimba and Mcfrid M’madi, 16, a student at Maranatha Boys Academy.

According to Kagulo, the accident occurred when a Toyota Hilux double cabin, which was being driven by a 42-year-old man identified as Mr Londwe, collided with a Toyota Hiace as the driver of the Hilux was trying to avoid a pothole.

“Because of this, he swerved to the offside lane and hit the oncoming Toyota Hiace from Blantyre direction, which had 18 passengers on board,” said Kagulo.

He further said four passengers who sustained serious injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, while 16 others, including Mr Londwe, have been treated as outpatients.