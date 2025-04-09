Tattoos are increasingly popular among the youth in Malawi, serving as a form of self-expression, a means to commemorate personal milestones, and a fashion trend. Influences from social media, celebrities, and evolving cultural norms have made tattoos more mainstream and socially accepted.

Unlike in the past, when tattoos were associated with rebellion and specific subcultures, they are now regarded as an art form and a personal choice. Despite their rising acceptance, health professionals caution against the risks associated with tattoos. Dr. Iqbal Dassu from Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe emphasized these risks during an interview with Malawi24.

He highlighted that tattoos may seem harmless but can lead to significant health issues, including infections and bloodborne diseases such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV. Allergic reactions and skin conditions like granulomas and keloids may also arise, along with potential cancer risks from certain ink chemicals.

Dr. Dassu stressed the importance of hygiene during the tattooing process, advising proper sterilization of tools, cleanliness in studios, and adherence to aftercare instructions to prevent infections and ensure healing.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he noted, underscoring the need for meticulous practices before getting inked.

Amidst this backdrop, senior citizen Fred Sambani reflected on how perceptions of tattoos in Malawi have shifted over the decades. Once stigmatized and largely associated with sailors and bikers, tattoos are now embraced by professionals, including CEOs.

“It’s a whole new ballgame now,” Sambani remarked, recognizing the changing tide of public opinion. “I’m not a fan of tattoos and personally don’t like them,” Sambani stated. “However, I respect personal choices. After all, it’s their skin, not mine!”

Renowned Malawian music producer Martin Mumba, also known as Martin Anjels, shared his perspective on tattoos, describing them as symbols of his identity.

“Each tattoo on my body has a special meaning and was created while I was sober, which is why I don’t regret having any of them,” he said.

In contrast, Tamil Ibrahim, a resident of Area 23 of mixed racial heritage, expressed his personal struggle with tattoos.

“Getting tattoos is a way to embarrass oneself. I regret having them, but I acknowledge that I allowed them on my body because of my childish mentality when I was younger,” Ibrahim said, reflecting on his choices.

Additionally, reports suggest that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) does not recruit individuals with tattoos, particularly those visible above the collar of a shirt.

Although the MDF’s official recruitment guidelines are not publicly available, similar policies in other military forces indicate that such tattoos can serve as disqualifications.

Jayne, who lives in Singapore a small island city-state located in Southeast Asia., has begun removing around 70% of her tattoos and is documenting her laser treatments and aftercare online. The process will take years, CNN recently reported.

About one in four people regret having at least one of their tattoos, according to a 2023 Pew Research study that asked nearly 8,500 people in the US, along with a smaller study done in Turkey the year before. However, tattoo removal has only recently become more effective and easier to access.