Afrobeat singer Dan Lu, known for his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) hit “Lozani Zanu,” has released a new song praising President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), shocking many with his switch from the former ruling party.

The track, lasting 4:12 minutes, introduction features Chakwera’s speech declaring: “The MCP party is not owned by an individual or family, and the party will triumph in next year’s elections.”

In this danceable song, Dan Lu uses a verse-chorus format. The first verse highlights various developments implemented by Chakwera, including the construction of roads, Mtukula Pakhomo, NEEF microfinance, female empowerment, and improvements in power outages.

The chorus emphasizes that Chakwera will not step down from the government and portrays him as a lion, symbolizing strength.

However, the second verse lacks the same impact, failing to convey the developments as effectively. The powerful propaganda message is evident in the introduction, first verse, and chorus.

George Chaima, a key political analyst, told Malawi24 that Dan Lu’s transition from the DPP to the MCP represents a loss for the DPP and a gain for the MCP, given the influence musicians hold in political matters.

He warns that this shift may negatively impact Dan Lu’s musical talent, suggesting he could lose focus on general music and lean heavily towards political themes, potentially signaling the end of his music career.

Other notable musicians engaged with the ruling party MCP include Skeffa Chimoto and Anne Matumbi.