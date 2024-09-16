A Burundian family of six has been repatriated to their home country after living in Malawi for ten years.

According to Hilda Katema, Senior Administrative and Operations Manager at the Department for Refugees, the family departed Malawi through the Kamuzu6 International Airport on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Katema told the local media that the repatriation was made possible through the voluntary refugee repatriation program, a joint effort between the Department of Refugees and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Senior Administrative and Operations Manager further revealed that the program aims to return refugees to their home countries safely and dignifiedly.

With over 500 refugees expressing interest in returning home, Katema noted that more voluntary repatriations are expected in the future.Mbonerana Erasito, a representative of the repatriated family, expressed gratitude to the Malawi government and UNHCR for facilitating their return.

“We are excited to be going back home and starting anew,” Erasito said.

The successful repatriation of the Burundian family marks a significant milestone in Malawi’s efforts to support refugee reintegration.