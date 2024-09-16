A 7-year-old girl, Identified as Abgail Gavinala, has died in a road accident after the motorcycle they were travelling in, collided with a Toyota Ractis saloon driven by Billy Kalirani, 56.

According to Kawale Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Prisca Kuyere, the accident occurred on September 14, 2024, at Area 38 Salvation for All Ministries International Church around 15:30 hours.

Kuyere said on that particular day and time, Kalirani was driving a Toyota Ractis saloon registration number MHG 170 from the direction of six miles to Area 23 along Mtaya Road.

“Upon reaching Salvation for All Ministries International Church junction, he collided with an oncoming unregistered motorcycle ridden by Ganizani George, 21, who has two pillion passengers, Violet David, 40 years and Abigail Gavinala, 7 years.

“Following the impact, Abgail sustained head injuries and died at Kamuzu Central Hospital upon arrival while the rider and Violet David escaped with minor injuries,” she explained.

Kuyere added that the motor vehicle got its nearside front door depressed, and the nearside view mirror was broken. The motorcycle got its front extensively damaged.

Kawale Police are advising all road users to adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid such cases.