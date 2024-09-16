The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accepted an apology from Nsanje Lalanje Member of Parliament Gladys Ganda for her controversial remarks last week. However, the party has made it clear that she will not be reinstated as Director of Elections.

In a statement signed by Shadric Namalomba, Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary, the DPP acknowledged Ganda’s apology and expressed appreciation for her willingness to take responsibility for her actions.

Despite accepting her apology, the party reaffirmed its decision to relieve her of her duties as Director of Elections.

“We would like to reiterate that the decision to assign Hon. Ganda, MP as Presidential Advisor was made after careful consideration and in the best interest of the party and its members. The party’s decision stands, and we reaffirm that she will continue to serve as Presidential Advisor,” reads part of the statement.

The party is confident that Ganda will continue to fulfill her duties with utmost diligence and sensitivity.

The DPP’s move to accept Ganda’s apology, while maintaining her removal as Director of Elections, demonstrates a commitment to accountability and party discipline ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Ganda was reassigned after she publicly praised President Lazarus Chakwera during a whistle-stop tour at Sorgin Trading Centre in Nsanje District last Monday. She commended President Chakwera for various projects in the Shire Valley, regardless of administrative regions.