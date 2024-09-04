In a major victory for law enforcement, the Lingadzi Police Station has successfully dismantled a sophisticated criminal network responsible for a string of high-profile robberies in the city.

Under the leadership of newly appointed Officer-in-Charge, Assistant Commissioner Edwin Magalasi, the police conducted a series of intelligence-driven raids on September 3, 2024, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects.

The gang, made up of youths under 27, had been targeting journalists, civil servants, and businesspeople, stealing laptops and phones in brazen robberies at A.B.C. along Gateway Mall and Bingu Stadium.

The arrested suspects are Mphatso Kachepa, Chrispin Banda, Daniel Harry, Innocent Chiyembeko, Charles Masina, Davie Mendeule, Moffat Mponda, and Sanudi Amid.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of four stolen mobile phones, which have already been identified by their owners.

This breakthrough marks a significant step forward in the fight against crime in Lilongwe, bringing relief and optimism to residents, and the Assistant Commissioner Magalasi’s proactive approach and strategic leadership have sent a strong message to criminals that Lingadzi Police will not tolerate criminal activity.