The Marka-Nyathando border is poised to become a critical hub for trade in Malawi, with the ongoing rail construction and road upgrades set to increase traffic and economic activity in the region.

According to Wilma Chalulu, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Marketing Communications Manager who was speaking on Wednesday in Nsanje at the onset of a five-day media managers tour, the border is strategically important for trade with neighbouring countries and will play a vital role in the country’s economic development.

Chalulu explained; “The Marka-Nyathando border is very important. We are going to see a lot of trade that’s going to happen here. As MRA, we are gearing up to make sure that we are ready for the traffic that’s going to be coming here.”

Chalulu: We are ready for the traffic.

Chalulu, who revealed that the Authority has already begun to reap benefits from the construction of the rail track, collecting revenues from materials transported through the border, said they are preparing for the expected surge in trade by building infrastructure, including housing for staff, and investing in capacity building for its employees.

However, she noted that the border’s porosity poses a challenge, with smuggling a significant concern. The MRA is working to address this through enforcement teams and community engagement, with plans to introduce drones to monitor the border in the future.

“It is a challenge to deal with smuggling because the border is porous but as MRA, we have got different enforcement teams that go to control smuggling. We are also planning to have drowns in the future that will help us to deal with this issue,” she added.

She further revealed that MRA is also working closely with community leaders to educate them on the dangers of smuggling and its impact on the economy.

“We also have a good relationship with the community around the border posts where we are in touch with the leaders to sensitive them about the dangers of smuggling and the downside of smuggling because it affects our economy so because of that, we can minimise this malpractice,” she concluded.

As the border prepares for increased trade, the MRA is confident that it has the systems in place to facilitate growth and collect the necessary revenues to support the government’s social projects.

The newsroom editors, after visiting the Marka-Nyathando border Customs and Excise post, will also visit Liwonde, Dedza, Mchinji Station, and Bua smuggling posts.

MRA has 32 stations across the country.