Murder suspect Lester Maganga will continue to remain in police custody as the court is yet to make a ruling on his bail application.

Maganga is suspected to have been involved in the death of Allan Wittika, who, until his death, was a senior manager at the Coca-Cola Company in Lilongwe and was found dead in his car in September last year in Area 15 in the Capital city.

Defence lawyer Gonjetso Dikiya states that his client awaits the judgement, acknowledging the court’s discretion on the matter.

The late Allan Wittika

“To us, the best situation was where there was bail ruling, but then the court has its discretion, so we are waiting to hear from the court after it has finished looking into our application,” said Dikiya.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Lilongwe has today adjourned the case to September 17, 2024, when it shall proceed with Its hearing.

The adjournment follows a request by Wittika’s family to allow them to mourn the death of legendary author and journalist Willie Zingani, who was also their family member. He was laid to rest yesterday in Lilongwe.

Senior state advocate Papano Kamwendo says the state is only remaining with four witnesses in the case, which will be paraded when the court reconvenes on the 17th.

Maganga was an aide to minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kumkuyu.