The establishment of the Malawi International Arbitration Centre (MIAC) is expected to provide an alternative framework for resolving commercial disputes, easing the backlog of cases in the court system, and boosting the economy.

The Malawi International Arbitration Centre Symposium, slated for September 5-6 at the BICC in Lilongwe, is a joint venture between the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and the Malawi Law Society. It aims to establish and maintain a private sector-led, neutral, and independent facility for resolving commercial, investment, and other disputes through arbitration, mediation, and similar processes.

Patrick Mpaka, MIAC Director, stated that the commercial court in Malawi faces significant challenges, including a backlog of over 3,000 cases with only six judges to handle them. This has resulted in delays in the administration of justice and the conclusion of cases.

During Illovo Sugar Malawi’s presentation of a K10 million sponsorship towards hosting the symposium on Tuesday, Mpaka said the MIAC will offer a panel of well-trained arbitrators, both local and regional, to resolve disputes quickly and efficiently.

This will provide businesses with a choice to resolve their disputes through arbitration, rather than relying on the court system.

Mpaka added, “It will contribute significantly to tourism, as the international community and investors will consider resolving their disputes here and exploring the country’s attractions while having their matters managed through the centre. This can significantly improve the economy and promote efficient business management.”

Maureen Kachingwe, Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, commended the MCI and MIAC for their collaborative approach in establishing the arbitration centre.

She noted that the sponsorship aligns with Illovo Sugar Malawi’s “Thriving Community” purpose, which believes in collaboration with stakeholders to create a conducive business environment.

She further added that by partnering with MCI and MIAC, they are supporting the establishment of the Arbitration Centre and reinforcing their commitment to enabling a thriving Malawian community where businesses can flourish and contribute to sustainable development.