VATICAN CITY – Following the passing of Pope Francis on April 21, the Catholic Church has entered a period of mourning and transition. The eyes of over 1.3 billion Catholics around the world are now turned towards Rome as the Church prepares for one of its most sacred rituals—the election of a new pope.

The election takes place during a papal conclave, a secretive gathering where cardinals under the age of 80 cast ballots inside the Sistine Chapel to elect the next Bishop of Rome. As the world awaits the announcement of a conclave date, speculation has already begun over who may be chosen to lead the Church through a new era. Here is a look at the most prominent contenders—those who may carry the mantle of Saint Peter into a new era.

Top Contenders for the Papacy

Cardinal Robert Sarah – Guinea (Age 79)

Appointed Cardinal: November 20, 2010

Cardinal Sarah is known for his strong conservative theology and commitment to traditional liturgy. He previously served as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and has often criticised Western secular ideologies. His views appeal to Catholics who yearn for a return to orthodoxy, though his age and ideological stance may prove divisive within the conclave.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin – Italy (Age 70)

Appointed Cardinal: February 22, 2014



Currently serving as the Vatican Secretary of State, Parolin is a skilled diplomat with experience navigating complex global and Church affairs. He is viewed as a moderate and could act as a bridge between the Church’s conservative and progressive factions. His administrative strength and quiet leadership style make him a frontrunner.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle – Philippines (Age 67)

Appointed Cardinal: November 24, 2012

A passionate and pastoral figure, Tagle is known for his humility and emotional connection with the faithful. He is popular across Asia and Latin America, and his leadership would signal a shift in focus to the Global South. Tagle has played a key role in evangelisation and represents continuity with Pope Francis’s inclusive vision.

Cardinal Peter Turkson – Ghana (Age 76)

Appointed Cardinal: October 21, 2003

Cardinal Turkson has been a global advocate for justice, peace, and environmental stewardship. He served as the head of the Vatican department for integral human development, focusing on poverty, climate change, and migration. His African roots and progressive social agenda would represent a powerful symbolic and pastoral shift.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi – Italy (Age 69)

Appointed Cardinal: October 5, 2019

Zuppi is known for his hands-on approach to peacebuilding and his strong advocacy for the poor and marginalised. As Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, he has gained influence within the Church hierarchy. His outlook aligns closely with Pope Francis’s pastoral priorities.

Other Noteworthy Figures

Cardinal Péter Erdő – Hungary (Age 72)

Appointed Cardinal: October 21, 2003

A canon law expert and theologian, Erdő has served as Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest and previously led the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences. He is respected for his intellectual and administrative capabilities and is seen as a candidate who could restore clarity and order in the Church’s governance.

Cardinal Joseph Zen – Hong Kong (Age 92)

Appointed Cardinal: March 24, 2006

Though no longer eligible to vote in the conclave, Cardinal Zen remains a moral figure of influence. He is known for his outspoken advocacy of religious freedom and human rights in China. His legacy continues to shape global Catholic dialogue around conscience and courage.

Cardinal Willem Eijk – Netherlands (Age 71)

Appointed Cardinal: February 18, 2012

A trained medical doctor and bioethicist, Eijk is a strong voice on issues such as euthanasia and gender identity. As Archbishop of Utrecht, he has stressed doctrinal clarity and the defence of life. He is a favourite among those seeking theological consistency in a rapidly changing world.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith – Sri Lanka (Age 76)

Appointed Cardinal: November 20, 2010

Ranjith has deep pastoral experience and a commitment to traditional liturgy. As Archbishop of Colombo, he has been active in interfaith dialogue and post-conflict peacebuilding in Sri Lanka. He is widely respected for his principled leadership in both Church and society.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider – Kazakhstan (Age 63)

Not a Cardinal

Though not a cardinal, Bishop Schneider is a globally recognised voice within the Church’s conservative movement. He is a strong defender of traditional doctrine and has authored works that critique modern theological trends. While unlikely to be elected, he continues to shape debates on Church teaching and practice.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa – Italy (Age 60)

Appointed Cardinal: September 30, 2023

Currently the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pizzaballa brings extensive experience in interfaith dialogue and Middle Eastern affairs. Fluent in Hebrew and Arabic, he is respected for his diplomatic and pastoral sensitivity in a region marked by conflict. His appointment signalled growing Vatican attention to global religious tensions.

Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller – Germany (Age 77)

Appointed Cardinal: February 22, 2014

As former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Müller is known for his deep theological expertise and resistance to doctrinal ambiguity. He remains a vocal critic of some aspects of Pope Francis’s reforms. His election would mark a sharp return to doctrinal conservatism.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke – USA (Age 76)

Appointed Cardinal: November 20, 2010

One of the most outspoken conservative voices in the Church, Burke has often challenged Vatican directions on liturgy, doctrine, and synodality. A former head of the Apostolic Signatura, he has a strong legal mind and global traditionalist following. His candidacy would be polarising but significant.

What Happens Next?

The College of Cardinals will soon enter conclave, where they will pray, deliberate, and vote on the next Bishop of Rome. The new pope will inherit a Church grappling with secularisation, internal reform, and demands for justice and clarity.

