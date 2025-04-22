Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika has joined thousands of Malawians in mourning the passing of football legend Yasin Osman, whose remains were laid to rest this morning in his home district of Balaka.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Mutharika expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Osman, describing it as a significant blow to the development of football in Malawi.

He acknowledged Osman’s dedicated role as Technical Director at Mighty Wanderers Football Club, a position he held with passion and integrity until his death.

Mutharika went on to highlight Osman’s long-standing contributions to Malawian football, tracing his illustrious career back to his days with both Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

He noted that Osman’s name was also firmly etched into the history of the Malawi national team, the Flames, where he showcased his football intelligence, discipline, and love for the game.

The former President remarked that Osman’s legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of soccer fans across the country, many of whom grew up watching his genius on the pitch.

He emphasized that Osman was not just a footballer, but a symbol of dedication and humility, qualities that helped elevate the standards of football in Malawi.

Mutharika extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Osman family, acknowledging the deep loss they must be feeling.

He also directed his sympathies toward the Club President, directors, and players of Mighty Wanderers Football Club, the institution where Osman made his final contributions to the sport.

In addition, the former head of state remembered the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President and all local football enthusiasts, many of whom held Osman in high regard.

He expressed hope that the football community would find strength and unity during this period of mourning.

Mutharika concluded his tribute with a solemn farewell: “May the soul of Yasin ‘Titch’ Osman rest in peace.”

He added the Islamic phrase “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” recognizing Osman’s Muslim faith and offering a message of spiritual comfort.

The message from the former President has resonated widely with fans and football veterans, many of whom have taken to social media to share their memories and tributes to the late legend.

As the country lays to rest one of its most decorated football sons, the sense of loss is being felt not only in Balaka or within Mighty Wanderers, but throughout the entire sporting fraternity.

Yasin Osman’s passing marks the end of an era—yet his contribution to the growth and professionalism of football in Malawi will endure for generations.

He may be gone, but the footprint he left in Malawi’s football culture is indelible and will serve as inspiration for many young players dreaming of making their mark in the sport.

He will be buried this afternoon at his home village in Ntcheu.