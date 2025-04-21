Football has paid tribute to the former Mighty Wanderers and Malawi National Football Team legend Yasin ‘Teach’ Osman, who died on Monday afternoon in Blantyre at the age of 75

Osman, who ignited the rivalry between Wanderers and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after a short illness.

When the news of his passing was announced by Wanderers, tributes started pouring in for the undisputed football legend.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said it was deeply shocked by the death of Osman.

“The Football Association of Malawi is deeply shocked and saddened by the death of Mighty Wanderers Technical Director Yasin Teach Osman.

“Osman served as FAM General Secretary on two occasions between 1996-1999 and 2005 -2007.

“He coached several clubs, including Michiru Blue Cross, Wanderers (on numerous separate occasions), Moneymen, and Escom,” reads the statement.

He was the first player in Malawian football history to be bought at a fee of £100 in 1970 when he dumped Wanderers for Bata Bullets (now FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), a decision that created a rivalry between the two teams.

Bullets also paid their tribute to the fallen hero.

“It is with deep sorrow that FCB Nyasa Big Bullets has learned of the passing of our former player, Yasin ‘Teach’ Osman, who died at the age of 75.

Until his death, Osman was serving as the Technical Director of Mighty Wanderers Football Club — a team where he also made his mark as a player and Head Coach,” reads part of the statement.

Born in Blantyre, Osman was one of the few footballers to have represented both of the city’s iconic teams, Bullets and Wanderers. In 1970, he became the first player in Malawian football history to be transferred for a fee of £100, moving from Wanderers to Bullets. Though his time at our club lasted less than three seasons before his return to Lali Lubani Road, his impact was indelible.

Osman was also known for his detailed and accurate recollection of Bullets’ formation in 1967 — a testament to his deep connection to the club’s history.

A legendary figure in Malawian football, Osman was part of the national team that triumphed in the East and Central Africa Senior Challenge Cup in 1978. Following his retirement from professional football, he continued to serve the sport as Head Coach of the Flames and later as General Secretary of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Yasin Osman was a football icon, revered not only by Wanderers fans but by the entire football fraternity. He was admired for his exceptional skill, leadership, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the game — as a player, coach, and administrator.

Until his death, Osman was Wanderers Technical Director. The club also paid their tributes to their former player.

Mighty Wanderers Ltd deeply regrets to announce the sudden passing of its Technical Director Yasin Osman, who died on Monday, 21st April 2025, at Blantyre Adventist Hospital.

“Mr Osman was a dedicated and passionate member of our technical team whose contributions to the club were invaluable. His professionalism and love for the game left a lasting impact on the team and the entire Wanderers family.

“Apart from his role as Technical Director, Mr Osman also contributed to the club as a player and coach and to the nation as a player for the national team coach and other various advisory roles.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him during his time at Mighty Wanderers,” says the statement.

Burial details

Virgil is currently taking place at his home in Thyolo, Bvumbwe, and on Tuesday, his body will be taken to Balaka for burial on the same day.