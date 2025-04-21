A first-half goal from Festus Duwe was enough to give Silver Strikers a narrow 1-0 home win, giving them an edge over Moyale Barracks ahead of the second leg of Airtel Top 8.

Macdonald Lameck created the only goal; it was his long throw that beat Moyale Barracks goalie Simeon Harawa in the air to find unmarked Duwe, who just tapped into the net from close range.

“One nil at home, first leg, not bad,”, said Silver Strikers coach Peter Mgangira, whose team registered its first victory in three opening matches of the season across all competitions.

He added, “We created a lot of chances in the second half, but we failed to convert them into goals”.

As expected, Silver Strikers started well as their first opportunity came just three minutes into the match when Maneno Nyoni’s clearance inside the box deflected off Chimwemwe Idana, beating goalkeeper Harawa, but luckily, it landed on the roof of the net.

After a burst of attacks, Silver Strikers opened the scores after 9 minutes when Festus Duwe slotted home a long throw from MacDonald Lameck to make it 1-0 to the Bankers.

Three minutes later, the Soldiers could have equalized through Raphael Phiri whose volley from close range went over the bar.

Peter Mgangira’s men continued to press in search of a second goal to put the game beyond Moyale Barracks’ reach, and that could have happened after 17 minutes when Uchizi Vunga failed to capitalize on a misplaced pass by Innocent Bottoman on the edge of an 18-yard box, but Vunga’s shot nearly missed the target.

Moyale Barracks had another opportunity to pull level in the 20th minute, but an attempt by Clever Kalambo went straight to Silver Strikers goalkeeper Chikooka.

The game was halted by stoppages midway in the half, resulting in few chances created by both teams.

The last opportunity in the opening half came seven minutes to halftime when Simion Harawa produced a fantastic save to deny Binwell Katinji from scoring after being set by Duwe.

After a bright start for the hosts in the second half, the game fell a bit flat. Moyale Barracks began to create chances of their own – pacey winger Clever Kalambo’s 58th-minute powerful strike inside the box sailed over the bar to serve warning of the visitors’ capabilities.

There were chances for Silver Strikers midway in the final half, but all were squandered by Chinsisi Maonga, Stain Davie and Gift Chunga.

Maonga had the last opportunity of the encounter, but he spooned his right-footed shot from the D directly to the goalkeeper, Harawa.

Despite the loss, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa hailed his team for the display.

He further expressed optimism that the comeback will be achievable in the second leg.

“We played well, especially second half but what matters is the result. We have lost today, and we will go back and plan for the second leg match,” said Mwansa.

The return fixture will be played at Mzuzu Stadium on 17th May 2025.

By Eric Chiputula