Farmers in Mzimba District are poised for a bumper harvest this season despite erratic rainfall, thanks to the adoption of improved agricultural technologies introduced by the Department of Agriculture.

This development was highlighted on Thursday during a Joint Mzimba South Field Day held at Chasato Ground under the Kazomba Extension Planning Area (EPA).

The event was organized by the Mzimba South Agriculture Office under the theme, “Strengthening the Resilience of Smallholder Farmers through Climate-Smart Agricultural Technologies.”

Farmers showcased success stories of how climate-smart techniques have transformed their agricultural practices and improved their livelihoods. Among the testimonies was Ruth Muva, a farmer from Mkomakuka Phungwayo Village under Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande, who praised the impact of these innovations on her household.

“For years, I depended on expensive inorganic fertilizer, which we could not always afford. We used to run out of food by September,” said Muva. “But since adopting the new technologies, I now use affordable Mbeya fertilizer and harvest enough maize to last until the next farming season. Hunger is now a thing of the past in my home.”

Muva has also transitioned from subsistence farming to commercial ventures. “Last year, I grew tomatoes and made good profits. I saved enough money to invest in tobacco farming. I believe that once I sell the tobacco, I’ll be able to send my children to better schools and buy inputs for the next season,” she added.

Another success story came from Melpha Kaposka, a lead farmer from Yakhobe Chakwira Village, also under Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande. She credited the use of swales, a soil and water conservation technique, for her farm’s resilience during dry spells.

“I used to harvest very little during seasons like this. But since I started using swales in 2020, my yields have improved significantly,” said Kaposka. “I also use crop residues to feed my livestock and produce manure for my crops. I no longer need to buy fertilizer. These methods have made me a role model in my community.”

Chief Agriculture Extension Officer for the Mzuzu Agricultural Development Division (ADD), Francis Chilenga, expressed satisfaction with the adoption of improved technologies by local farmers.

“We are pleased with the response from farmers. Those who embraced the technologies are visibly better off than those who didn’t. Manure, for example, improves soil structure and retains moisture,” Chilenga said. “Our goal is for more farmers to adopt these sustainable practices.”

Chilenga also advised farmers to be cautious about selling their produce prematurely.

“We urge our farmers not to rush into selling their harvests. Unscrupulous buyers may try to take advantage of them. If you decide to sell, please adhere to the government’s gazetted farm gate prices. Most importantly, ensure your household has enough food to last until the next harvest,” he emphasized.

The field day was supported by several stakeholders, including Find Your Feet, ARET, NASFAM, SEEDCO, CIP, Plan Malawi, MZADO, Heifer, CADECOM, the Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM), and Bayer. These organizations are collaborating with the government to boost agricultural resilience and food security through innovative farming practices.

As farmers in Mzimba continue to embrace these climate-smart solutions, the district stands as a beacon of hope in the face of climate change and food insecurity challenges.