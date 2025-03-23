Kell Kay’s latest afro-beat track, “Ndatopa,” has received only 410K views within two weeks of its release on a reputable YouTube channel, which falls short of the million-view mark. This slow performance stands in stark contrast to his previous hit, “Bana Pwanya,” featuring Zambian artists Yo Maps and Prince Love, which has amassed over 21 million views, making it the most viewed song in the history of Malawian music.

Transitioning to the essence of “Ndatopa,” the 4:07-minute track emphasizes the importance of honesty in relationships and aims to resonate deeply with listeners who have faced emotional challenges.

While the message is uplifting, the song’s streaming numbers across various platforms have been sluggish, “like watching paint dry,” especially when compared to Kell Kay’s earlier successes.

For instance, “Bana Pwanya” achieved a remarkable milestone, hitting 1 million views in just 12 days after its April release last year. In light of that success, the comparison with “Ndatopa” becomes even more pronounced.

Looking back, before “Ndatopa,” the Lilongwe-based artist released “Assurance,” featuring Zambian artists Neo Slayer and Jae Cash. Unfortunately, that track also struggled to gain traction, accumulating only 1.1 million views in 6 months.

In October, Kell Kay took a bold step by venturing into Amapiano with a collaboration featuring the popular Fada Moti and the assertive songstress Tuno. However, this endeavor also faced slow growth, managing to reach only 622K views in 5 months.

As the narrative unfolds, the ongoing slow growth in YouTube views for his recent tracks highlights the remarkable vocal contributions from Yo Maps on “Bana Pwanya,” whose channel is beautifully decorated with multiple songs boasting millions of views.

In other news, despite these challenges, Kell Kay continues to shine. He received a nomination for the prestigious Headies Awards in Nigeria, showcasing his resilience and prominence in the ever-evolving music scene.

As he navigates the ups and downs of his career, one thing remains clear: Kell Kay’s journey is far from over.