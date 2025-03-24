Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General Daud Suleman has disclosed that the communication regulatory authority will carry out SIM card re-registration and cell phone registration to deal with fraud and other forms of cybercrime.

Suleman disclosed this at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) during a public lecture under the theme “Digital rights: the law, the technology and the myths.”

Suleman: Money-related cyber crimes are common these days.

The event was meant to raise awareness among students and academic staff on what MACRA is doing to deal with fraud which has become common.

He said money-related cyber crimes are becoming common because one person registers more than one SIM card. While others use the identity card of a deceased person.

Suleman explained that a person will be expected to register a SIM card using the National Registration Bureau identity card.

” As MACRA, we engage various stakeholders such as media, politicians, university students and academic members of staff to ensure we take everyone on board as we regulate communication issues,” said Suleman.

One of UNIMA’s lecturers, Dr Kondwani Munthali, commended MACRA for the public lecture, saying UNIMA can contribute effectively to raising awareness on digital rights.

A UNIMA student, Nohakera Khanje, said the public lecture by MACRA was very informative as she knows ways of preventing duped by fraudsters.