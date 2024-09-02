Merlyn Yolamu, Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service (MPS), has ordered that the entire 35 million Kwacha prize money for the FDH Bank Cup be shared among the Blue Eagles players.

Yolamu announced on Monday, September 2, 2024, during a ceremony at police headquarters in Area 30, where the team presented the coveted FDH Bank Cup to MPS officials.

The Inspector General emphasized that the players’ hard work and dedication warrant the full prize money, stating that they should be rewarded for their efforts.

Additionally, Yolamu advised team officials to refrain from using the prize money for administrative or management purposes, instead focusing on supporting the players and team management.

To further motivate the players, Yolamu revealed that the Malawi Police Service recruitment department will consider a request to recruit some of the talented Blue Eagles players, recognizing their exceptional skills and discipline.

The Blue Eagles secured their championship title by defeating FCB Nyasa Big Bullets 3-2 on post-match penalties in a thrilling final match at Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe on September 1, 2024.

This victory has earned them the admiration and support of their peers and superiors, cementing their position as a formidable team in Malawian football.

Meanwhile, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Bullets’ cross-town rivals, have congratulated Eagles for winning the cup.

“The President, Board of Directors, Management and the entire Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC family would like to congratulate Blue Eagles FC on winning the 2024 edition of the FDH Bank Cup. We going the Inspector General and the entire Malawi Police Service in celebrating this achievement with all football lovers in this country,” reads the statement.