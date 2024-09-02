President Lazarus Chakwera is set to engage with prominent players in China’s transport and ICT industries, to identify and capitalize on fresh opportunities for collaboration and investment that can propel Malawi’s progress.

Through his Facebook page, President Chakwera has revealed that, among other engagements, he is scheduled to attend the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and meet other stakeholders.

“We will also engage a number of stakeholders in the transport and ICT sector to navigate more opportunities on top of what they are already doing in Malawi,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also highlighted that the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is beneficial for Malawi as the summit will consolidate cooperation with China.

“Malawi is attending the summit to consolidate cooperation with China and expedite the implementation of economic, trade, and infrastructural initiatives,” he indicated.

Chakwera further highlighted that Malawi is seeking deeper partnerships with the People’s Republic of China and other key stakeholders on several issues that align with the ATM strategy.

Chakwera will also meet with the President of the People’s Republic of China, His Excellency Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is being held under the theme “Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Building a High-level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.”