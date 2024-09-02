The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced that it will hold its elective convention from 2-3 October 2024 at the COMESA hall in Blantyre.

Announcing the development during a press briefing held on Monday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, convention Chairperson Aisha Adams Mambo disclosed that the party is geared toward electing various positions leaders who have the calibre to help them triumph in the next year’s general elections.

She emphasized that the party will strive to ensure that it conducts a democratic fair, transparent and democratic convention.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we conduct a fair and transparent convention based on democratic principles and we are convinced that this will shape the future of our country as we remain the only hope for the country,” said Mambo.

She expressed optimism that the convention will elect a fresh team of leaders with the potential to propel the party to victory and form the next government in 2025.

On prospects of forming an electoral alliance with other political parties, Mambo said as of now, the party has not yet made any decision but a crop of new leaders to be elected during the convention may decide whether to join an electoral alliance or not.

She, however, disclosed that individuals who are vying for positions of president, vice president, secretary general, vice general secretary and committee members, must be those that have been with the party for less than 5 years.

Over 1,200 delegates are expected to cast their votes at the convention which has been pegged at about K140 million which has been sourced from delegates and well wishers.

During the 2020 court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections, the UDF partnered with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) but lost to the Tonse Alliance.