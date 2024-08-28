In a somber update, the Zomba General Hospital has confirmed that three people have died as a result of the tragic accident that occurred at Naming’azi on the Zomba-Blantyre road.

According to hospital spokesperson, Fredson Kambeni, one of the injured individuals succumbed to their injuries after receiving medical attention, bringing the total number of fatalities to three.

Kambeni told local media that the deceased was admitted to the intensive care unit but, unfortunately, did not survive. The hospital has yet to identify the relatives of the deceased.

This confirmation brings closure to the initial reports of the accident, and the focus now shifts to supporting the families affected by the tragedy and investigating the cause of the accident.