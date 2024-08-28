In the latest development, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has confirmed that the investigation report on the plane crash, which occurred in Malawi in June was, handed over to the government.

This confirmation comes after Mr Ziba, a concerned citizen, sought clarification on the status of the report. In response, DW stated that their reputable sources have indicated that the report has indeed been submitted to the Malawi government.

DW emphasized that they cannot disclose their sources, citing their journalistic principles. However, they assured us that the information was credible and reliable.

“According to DW sources, the investigation report about the plane crash has been handed over to the government in Malawi. The President answered that question during the interview. Our sources are reputable and we ask for your understanding that DW does not disclose sources as a matter of principle,” reads the response in apart.

The broadcaster has now shifted the focus to the Malawi government, urging those seeking further information on the matter to contact government officials directly.

Ironically, this confirmation comes at a time when the Malawi government has been maintaining that the report is not available. This discrepancy has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the government’s transparency and accountability.

The government’s claim that the report is not available has been met with skepticism, and DW’s confirmation, has only added fuel to the fire.