Newly appointed FOMO Football Club interim head coach Elvis Kafoteka has expressed optimism following his takeover of the Club.

Kafoteka, who has managed two Super League sides since attaining his CAF C license, will be at the helm of the rookie team until the end of the campaign.

FOMO suspended head coach Gilbert Chirwa following a poor run in the performance of the Mulanje-based side.

Speaking in an interview after his appointment Kafoteka said he has the experience and ability to deliver the assigned target.

“Having worked as a deputy coach at Extreme FC and Chitipa United in tough conditions prepared me for bigger tasks, and I believe we will achieve something with the team”, explained Kafoteka.

FOMO are in position 14, having collected 15 points from 18 games.

Their next assignment is away at fellow strugglers Bangwe All Stars in Blantyre.