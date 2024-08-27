The Episcopal conference of Malawi has announced burial arrangements for the late Canadian missionary priest, Father Claude Boucher.

According to the ECM Secretary General, Father Valeriano Mtseka, Fr. Boucher, also known by the name ‘Achisale’ by the natives will be laid to rest on Thursday, 25 August, 2024, at Mua mission in Dedza.

Boucher died yesterday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Father Boucher, a staunch custodian of Malawian cultural heritage, spent more than 40 years researching on researching on Malawian culture and languages at the Kungoni Centre for Culture and Arts under Mua mission where he served from 1976 to 2022 when he retired.

He lives along an indelible mark in the Arts and culture industry having spearhead a revolution in the preservation of arts and culture in the country.

The Kungoni Centre for Culture and Arts was established with an aim of giving local carvers skills in a variety of artistic disciplines in a quest to improve their income and financial muscle.

His love for art had existed since his childhood days and was a self-taught painter before going to college where he perfected his craft.

The title, ‘Achisale’ was given to him when he was residing among the Ngoni people in Ntcheu District as a way of intergrating him into their society, and it denotes respect.

Meanwhile, circumstances leading to the death of Fr. Boucher still remains unknown.