The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced that it will not contest the upcoming September 16 general elections independently, signalling plans to form a political alliance with other parties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito said the party’s leadership is engaging in discussions with various political stakeholders to build a strong alliance that prioritizes the interests of Malawians.

“We have resolved not to enter the election alone. Our goal is to work together with like-minded parties to lead the country in the right direction. We will soon issue an official letter to formally communicate this position,” Mukhito said.

He added that talks with potential alliance partners are ongoing and that the coalition’s leadership will be revealed once the discussions are concluded.

The decision has drawn praise from some political analysts, who say the move reflects the current political landscape in Malawi.

Speaking in an interview, political analyst Thomas Chirwa commended the DPP for what he described as a “realistic and strategic” decision.

“Given the political dynamics in Malawi, no single party is likely to secure a clear majority on its own. Allying increases the DPP’s chances and demonstrates political maturity,” Chirwa said.

As the election date approaches, many parties are expected to begin shaping their alliances and campaign strategies. The DPP, which ruled Malawi until 2020, is seen as a major player in the upcoming polls.

Political observers say the composition and leadership of the alliance will play a crucial role in shaping voter perceptions and determining the outcome of the highly anticipated election.