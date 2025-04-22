Following an appeal for assistance after grappling with severe resource shortages, Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has made a significant contribution to St. John’s Hospital in Mzuzu, donating medical equipment and supplies worth K15 million.

PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare access, highlighting the challenges many communities face in receiving quality medical services.

“Many health facilities are located far from where people live, forcing them to travel long distances for medical assistance. Tragically, a large number of deaths in the country are due to delays in receiving timely healthcare.

“When we saw the call for help, we felt it was our duty to step in as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. We recognize the vital work that St. John’s Hospital does for the people of Mzuzu and surrounding areas,” said Msimuko.

Hospital Director Dr Jessie Chihana expressed her gratitude for the timely donation, describing it as a significant relief.

“We have been facing numerous challenges at the hospital, and these supplies will go a long way in helping us meet the demands of our daily operations,” she said.

Among the items donated were IV fluids, antibiotics, as well as medication for conditions like diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure.