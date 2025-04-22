Rumours are circulating that Lin Yunhua, an international wildlife criminal serving a 14-year jail term at Dedza prison, is among the 21 inmates pardoned by President Lazarus Chakwera last Friday.

Sources within the prison, who wished to remain anonymous, have told the local media that Yunhua is set to be released by April 23, 2025, after serving only four years of his sentence.

According to the sources, Yunhua, who is also facing corruption charges in the Chief Resident Magistrate court in Lilongwe, is expected to be freed along with 20 other pardoned inmates.

“Our boss, the Officer – In – Charge is just waiting for the final recommendation from the head office and all the pardoned inmates, including Lin, are expected to be out between this evening and tomorrow,” two prison warders tipped the local media.

However, Dedza Prison Officer-in-Charge Chimwemwe Shawa declined to comment, referring inquiries to National Prisons spokesperson Charles Meke, who was unreachable.

The potential pardon contradicts a statement by the Ministry of Homeland Security Principal Secretary Steven Kayuni, which stated that pardoned inmates had served at least half of their sentences and demonstrated good behaviour.

Yunhua has previously made headlines for attempting to bribe a high court judge to reduce his prison sentence and be given special treatment in prison including visiting his businesses.