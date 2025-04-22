The wait is finally over! Nigerian Idol Season 10 has launched with explosive energy, hosted by IK Osakioduwa, showcasing breathtaking talent and star-studded excitement that has fans buzzing.

Back on the judges’ panel are Omawumi and Ric Hassani. Last season, we saw them strike a balance between fun and honest feedback, and this year, they’re stepping it up. Ric shared that he’s watching out for contestants with soul, skill, and voices that are just genuinely enjoyable to hear. Omawumi is looking for something more instinctive, a spark of originality, showmanship, and a voice that immediately makes people sit up.

Then there is Iyanya, the newest judge at the table. As a product of a reality music show himself, he knows the pressure these contestants are under. For him, it’s all about raw talent, star quality, and people who are ready to command the stage.

From the first auditions, you could tell the competition this season is going to be tough. There were strong voices, bold performances, and yes, a few funny and unexpected moments that reminded everyone why the audition stage is a fan favourite.

One standout moment was the return of Mikki, the very first contestant to ever receive a Platinum Ticket in the history of Nigerian Idol. He came back this season stronger and more confident and delivered a performance that had the judges impressed again. It earned him another Platinum Ticket, proving that when talent meets growth, it’s a winning combo.

So far, the scorecard reads: 17 Yeses, 9 Nos, and 1 Platinum Ticket gone, with two still up for grabs. Season 10 is shaping up to be one worth watching. If this first episode is anything to go by, we’re in for a season full of standout moments and new stars in the making.

People are encouraged to catch all-new episodes every Sunday at 7pm WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, as well as tune in to the 24/7 Idol Extra channel for non-stop Idol content.