Ten Members of Parliament have crossed the floor from the government side to the opposition benches. The defection was announced by Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo today.

The ten MPs comprise five members from the UTM party and five independent legislators. The UTM defectors are Chrissie Kanyasho, Steven Mikaya, Simon Salambula, Felix Katwafu Kaira, and Chrispin Mphande.

The independent MPs who have joined the opposition are Arthur Chipungu, Mwisho Alexander Chilikumtima, Isaac Kanema, Kenneth Ndovie, and Salim Bagus.

This mass defection is expected to significantly alter the political dynamics in the parliament, potentially impacting the balance of power and the government’s ability to pass legislation.

The reasons behind the defection are not yet clear, but it is speculated that the MPs may be dissatisfied with the government’s performance or policies.

The opposition is likely to welcome the new additions, bolstering their numbers and strengthening their position in the parliament.