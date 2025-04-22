In any democracy, the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections lies at the heart of political legitimacy and public trust.

In Malawi, this sacred responsibility is entrusted to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), a constitutionally mandated body.

However, recent concerns raised by citizens and civil society actors suggest growing dissatisfaction with how MEC is conducting the electoral process.

Comrade Edward Kambanje recently posed a poignant question: “Have you understood people’s concerns as far as MEC is conducting the electoral process?”

This question reflects a widespread perception that MEC may not be responsive to the public’s growing unease.

A few minutes later, he added: “There is outcry or concerns that the people are complaining looking at how MEC is conducting.”

These sentiments are not isolated but resonate with the frustrations of many Malawians who feel excluded, unheard, or misrepresented in electoral matters.

When the electoral commission appears adamant or unyielding, the public must turn to constitutionally and democratically available means to make their voices heard.

First and foremost, citizens must engage in peaceful and organized civic advocacy.

This includes writing petitions, organizing peaceful demonstrations, and using platforms such as social media, community radios, and public debates to articulate concerns.

In a democracy, silence is not an option—raising collective voices can create pressure that may compel institutions to act in the interest of the people.

Secondly, civil society organizations must play a stronger watchdog role.

They can produce independent reports on MEC’s conduct, convene stakeholder dialogues, and mobilize citizens to demand transparency and accountability from electoral officials.

Thirdly, Malawians have legal avenues available.

Any citizen or political party aggrieved by MEC’s actions or decisions can seek legal redress through the courts.

The landmark Constitutional Court ruling in 2020 that nullified the presidential election set a powerful precedent that no institution, including MEC, is above the law.

Another key strategy is electoral reform advocacy.

Citizens can push Parliament to revisit laws governing MEC’s composition, independence, and accountability mechanisms.

Persistent legislative pressure can lead to structural changes that improve MEC’s future performance.

Malawians must also actively participate in the electoral process itself.

By registering, voting, and monitoring elections, citizens can ensure their presence deters malpractice and enforces electoral integrity.

At the community level, local leaders—chiefs, councillors, clergy, and youth leaders—should be at the forefront of mobilizing grassroots participation in electoral oversight.

Dialogue between MEC and stakeholders is crucial, and citizens should demand that MEC hosts regular public engagement forums.

Where MEC resists, citizens must insist on transparency as a constitutional obligation, not a favour.

International partners and election observers can also be engaged by civil society to spotlight any irregularities and push for democratic standards.

Malawians must remember that they are the custodians of democracy.

No institution, no matter how powerful or constitutional, should act contrary to the will and welfare of the people.

When MEC is perceived as adamant, it is a wake-up call—not for silence, but for active, lawful, and sustained citizen action.

The road to electoral justice may be difficult, but it is one that Malawians have walked before—and can walk again.