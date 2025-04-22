Women Rights Campaigning organization, WOLREC, has advised women who have lost primary elections in various political parties to compete in the fourth coming polls as independent candidates.

In an interview with Malawi 24, WOLREC Executive Director Maggie Kathewera Banda lamented that most women have faced challenges during the primary elections, hindering their chance to win.

She mentioned unfulfilled financial support from the parties as one of the setbacks to women.

“So far, the performance of women is not encouraging because a lot of women have not been successful due to many challenges they encountered”

“One of the issues is the commercialization of politics; this has left women disadvantaged because the majority don’t have the financial muscle to compete with men”, she said.

Kathewera Banda also mentioned a lack of support from political parties towards women.

Furthermore, she also noted with concerns the continued abuses against women in politics deteriorate their chances to excel.

Meanwhile, Kathewera Banda advised all unsuccessful women during primaries to defy all odds and contest on independent tickets during the September 16, 2025, tripartite elections.