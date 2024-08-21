Terrible! Details have emerged that guardians of patients in the labour ward at Zomba Central Hospital are sleeping in the open because of lack of space.

In our most recent probe, we found women guardians sleeping in the open near the labour ward, saying they had no choice by to sleep near the labour ward.

This is encompassed by the fact that they now lie in the open because they have nowhere to find that all-important shelter. Even when it is cold.

Guardians at Zomba Central Hospital sleeping on a bare floor.

A woman who opted for anonymity told Malawi24 that together with others, are now plunged into a risk of suffering from pneumonia and malaria because of sleeping in the open.

The woman said security guards do not allow the women to sleep on the veranda and sometimes they pour them water to force them out.

“They also deny us a chance to see in the labour ward or bring the patient food at night,” the woman added.

She further complained that most guardians are subjected to various forms of abuse by security guards.

“We sleep like dogs in the open. We normally suffer from malaria and pneumonia because of sleeping in the open,” the guardian said.

She has since appealed to hospital authorities to construct a guardian shelter that will end the current plight.

Responding to the concerns, Zomba Central Hospital Administrator, Fredson Kambeni said the hospital has limited space at the guardian shelter to accommodate all the guardians.

He said the hospital is failing to construct additional guardian shelters because it has limited land for the construction of such facilities (guardian shelter).

Kambeni said the hospital has a guardian shelter popularly known as Komboni at a reasonable distance from the hospital wards where guardians sleep.

“This is where guardians should sleep,” he added.