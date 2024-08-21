Tourism Minister, Vera Kamtukule, says the Government will institute an investigator to ascertain what caused the accident of an aircraft that plunged into Lake Malawi in Nkhotakota yesterday.

Kamtukule made the assurance on Wednesday when she visited Charlotte Lemista, a Dutch National who survived the accident.

The accident claimed the lives of Frisco Westheim, a husband to Charlotte and also a Zimbabwean pilot, Fungay Jonathan.

The aircraft belonging to Nyasa Express was en route from Nkhotakota game reserve to Liwonde National Park when it crashed into the lake.

Reports indicate that the pilot of the aircraft lost consciousness soon after taking off, a thing which prompted Westheim to direct it into the lake a possible safe landing.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased are being kept at Nkhotakota District Hospital.