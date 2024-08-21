Nkhotakota District Hospital has identified the three individuals involved in yesterday’s plane crash. According to Dr Jacob Kafulafula, Director of Health and Social Services for Nkhotakota, Pilot Fungay Jonathan, a 50-year-old Zimbabwean national, and Frisco Westheim, a 29-year-old passenger, both perished in the accident.

The survivor has been identified as Charlotte Lemstra, a 22-year-old passenger, who is currently in a stable condition.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that Pilot Jonathan lost consciousness minutes into the flight, prompting Westheim to take control of the aircraft and attempt a water landing in Lake Malawi.

A team of police officers and civil aviation officials visited the hospital this morning to interview the survivor, Lemstra, and gather information about the incident. The cause of the crash remains unknown and is under investigation.