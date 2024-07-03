A young man, identified as Fortune Chiwere, aged 21, tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident in Dedza. The incident occurred on the M1 road, near Dudu Estate, as Chiwere attempted to overtake another vehicle.



Reports from Dedza Police indicate that Chiwere’s vehicle collided with an oncoming car, resulting in severe injuries.



Beatrice Jefita, the Dedza Police public relations officer, provided details of the accident, stating that Chiwere sustained critical injuries upon impact. Despite efforts by medical personnel at Dedza Hospital, Chiwere succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.



Fortune Chiwere hailed from Kumtelera village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka, Dedza. His untimely death comes as a devastating blow to his family and the community.



It is noted that Chiwere was related to the late honourable member of Parliament for Dedza Central, Daniel Chiwere, who tragically passed away alongside his wife last year.



The community mourns the loss of a promising young life, highlighting the importance of road safety and caution while driving. Dedza Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to ascertain further details.

