In a bid to support education and alleviate financial burdens on families, the African Harmony Collective (AHC) a non-governmental organisation, has announced that it is offering a bursary to six underprivileged students in secondary schools within Traditional Authority Nkapita in Zomba District.

According to Landani Masingati, Programs Coordinator for African Harmony Collective, the organization recognized the financial struggles parents face when paying secondary school fees and decided to step in and assist.

Masingati announced during a meeting with the Gender Technical Working Group (TWG) to outline the organization’s activities in the district.

Beyond supporting education, the African Harmony Collective is also involved in environmental protection initiatives and training women groups on financial management in the area.

He, therefore, emphasized the importance of sustainable environmental practices, urging the community to explore alternative energy sources like gas for cooking instead of cutting down trees for firewood and charcoal burning.

“The significance of education cannot be overstated, and we’re aware of the struggles parents face in sourcing funds for their children’s school fees. Our efforts aim to complement the government’s initiatives in uplifting child education.” He said

Zomba District Gender Officer Ruperth Kamtsendero commended the African Harmony Collective for its efforts in promoting education among underprivileged students.

Kamtsendero stressed the need for organizations to develop community-beneficial projects and encouraged them to present their plans to the council before implementation.

This initiative by the African Harmony Collective is a testament to the organization’s commitment to improving the lives of communities in the Zomba District.