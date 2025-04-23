Youthful Pemphero Phiri, who contested the MCP primary elections for the Dowa North East constituency parliamentary seat, has resigned from the MCP hours after a defeat to Sam Dalitso Kawale, who is also Minister of Agriculture in President Lazarus Chakwera’s cabinet.

In his formal notice of resignation, Pemphero Phiri says he is thankful for the experience, the lessons learnt, and the relationships built during his time in the party, saying the values and principles of the MCP have shaped him, and he is grateful for that.

Phiri says although he has decided to step down from the party due to personal circumstances, he has wished the party to continue to thrive and make a positive impact on the lives of Malawians, thanking everyone in the party that he will miss them.

“Thank you, MCP, thank you, everyone at the party; I will miss you,” reads part of Phiri’s resignation letter.

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) diehard of Mvera in Dowa districtMrr. Rodgers Kamphangala has praised Phiri’s decision to quit the MCP at a crucial time when the party and its leader, PresidenDrr. Lazarus Chakwera, are being accused of delivering zero development on the ground for 5 years in office.

Kamphangala said Phiri is just the tip of the iceberg, claiming that more losing candidates from MCP will announce the future either by resigning from the party or standing independent, Italy, a development which is likely to reduce chances for the party’s candidate to win the elections.

He has advised Phiri not to lose heart, saying he has already sold himself to the electorate and the constituents will not forget him, the time will come for the constituents to call him to duty.

The MCP diehard has advised the winning candidate, Sam Dalitso Kawale, that the people of Matekenya are still waiting for the promise and whereabouts of the funds meant for the construction of Matekenya Rural Hospital.

He has asked Kawale to go to Matekenya to meet the people on the renewed commitment so that the people there know the truth about the funds meant for Matekenya Rural Hospital, but should he fail to meet the chiefs and the people there, he should forget the votes from Matekenya.

Kamphangala has finally advised Kawale to prove to the people of the whole Dowa district why the M7 Road which runs from Dzaleka Camp through Ntchisi to meet the Malomo-Nkhotakota Road has failed to be constructed after the contractor is alleged to have pocketed K2 billion and the government stopped him and is in the process of hunting for another one.