Police in Mzimba district have arrested four people for allegedly being involved in illegal mining at Chikosera village in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in the district.

Mzimba Police Station deputy public relations officer Constable Maria Banda has identified the four as John Vasco, 27 years old, from Traditional Authority Mgabu in Chikwawa district; Abudla Lattif Bato, 31 years old, from Namwera village, Traditional Authority Jalas in Magochi district; Lingford Makamo, 61 years old, from Gomani Chirwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzumba district; and Emanuel Phiri, aged 25, from Dinawanga village in the area of Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.

According to Banda, the four were arrested after the police received a report from Joseph Chirwa, Regional Mines Engineering Officer at the Mzuzu office.

“We, as Mzimba police, received information from the mining regional office (Mzuzu) that some people are doing illegal mining activities at Chikosera village, Endindeni side, in the area of Traditional Authority Chindi. Following up on the matter, the detectives from our office, in the company of mining officers, managed to arrest the four, but investigations are still underway to arrest others.” Said Banda

The four will appear in court soon to answer charges of conducting illegal mining without papers according to the Mining Act.

Currently, Mzimba District Civil Society Network chairperson Christopher Melele has appreciated the police’s efforts in effecting the arrest, saying that CSOs are monitoring any activity happening in the district.

Malawi24 understands that for so many years, Mzimba district has been a hotspot of illegal miners.