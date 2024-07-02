The Malawi Women’s Football team captain, Tabitha Chawinga, has signed a three-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in the Arkema Première Ligue.

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin made the announcement of Chawinga’s signing on Tuesday, 2nd June 2024.

The 28-year-old forward was the top goal-scorer in the league last season while on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Chinese club Wuhan Jianghan University.

In a video posted on the club’s official Facebook page, she expressed her ambition to join one of the top teams in France.

She said: “As I sign for Lyonnais today, I feel so good and am happy. For sure I want to stay in France, experience more things like learning French and also win trophies. I am really happy and looking forward to winning more trophies with my teammates.”

She also expressed her hope to inspire more girls in Malawi to work hard and play football in Europe.

Lyon won the French title last season, defeating PSG and reaching the Champions League semi-finals before being defeated by Barcelona in the final.

Lyon women have won the French League 17 times and the Champions League eight times.