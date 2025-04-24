Residents of Balaka Township are condemning the behaviour of some community policing members ‘Imkata’ for demanding bribes as a ransom for releasing individuals detained during late-night patrols.

A secret investigation by Malawi24 has uncovered disturbing practices by these members, who reportedly target individuals returning from drinking sprees. Victims who resist paying bribes often face harassment, threats, or even unlawful detention.

In an undercover operation, our reporter—posing as an intoxicated civilian—witnessed firsthand how several people, including drunkards and commercial sex workers, were detained and forced to pay for their freedom.

At Mthandizi Trading Centre, around 2 a.m., a secret recording captured a commanding figure among a group of roughly ten Imkata members demanding a bribe from both the reporter and a bicycle taxi operator.

Speaking in Chichewa, the member is heard saying:

“Chabwino tipange chonchi, mutakhala ndi kenakake ngati ya mabatire tiziwunikira. Ife sitimalandira malipiro. Tioneni ka mabatire a tochi kokha tiziwunikira. Ifetu zipangizo zonse ngati ma tochi, ma reflector timagula tokha. Ndichifukwa chake usiku uno sindingatenge ndalama yanga ya bizinesi kuilowetsa kuntchito.”

Translation: “Alright, let’s do this. If you have something—like money for batteries—we’ll let you go. We don’t receive salaries. We buy our gear, like flashlights and reflectors. That’s why I can’t use my business money to work tonight.”

In another incident, a man we’ll call Andrew reported being detained with his bicycle taxi operator near the railway crossing at Mangerengere location around 10 p.m.

“They held us for nearly an hour, saying we were out at suspicious hours. I had to pay K1,000 to be released,” Andrew said.

The exposé also highlights selective enforcement of the law. Motorcycle and vehicle operators often pass through checkpoints unhindered, while bicycle riders face increased scrutiny—raising concerns about fairness and equal treatment.

When contacted, Balaka Police Station spokesperson Inspector Gladson M’bumpha denied claims that police fail to support or equip community policing officers.

“These are merely unscrupulous individuals acting on their own. As police, we do not condone such behaviour. A properly trained community policing member under our oversight cannot and should not demand money from people detained at night,” M’bumpha said.

He urged members of the public to report such abuses so that the perpetrators can be held accountable.

Security expert Sheriff Kaisi also condemned the misconduct, warning that such corruption undermines the credibility of community policing efforts.

“This is unacceptable. Demanding bribes is a serious offence. There’s no difference between these actions and someone robbing people at night with panga knives,” Kaisi said.

While acknowledging the vital role Imkata plays in maintaining local security, both the public and experts are calling for urgent reforms to restore trust and ensure accountability within these patrol groups.