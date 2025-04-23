With just a few hours remaining before the Tourism and Mining symposium kicks off, the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has pumped in K50 million to support the event.

The three-day symposium, scheduled to take place in Lilongwe from April Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26, 2025, will be presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Shadreck Malenga, Senior Manager at NBM, the financial institution is committed to enhancing the tourism and mining sectors to attract more investors and stimulate economic growth.

“We are proud to support this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to fostering economic growth through strategic investments in key sectors like tourism and mining,” said Malenga.

Minister of Tourism Vera Kantukule expressed her gratitude to the bank for the generous donation, stating that it will significantly contribute to the success of the symposium.

The event aims to bring together stakeholders to discuss opportunities and challenges in the tourism and mining sectors.