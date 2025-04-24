Passion Center for the Children, a Zomba-based faith organization, has launched a tailoring skills training program for mother groups in Mangochi, Machinga, and Mulanje districts.

The training targets mother groups from Hope Community Church in Mangochi, Chinduzi Community Church in Machinga, and Faith Community Church in Mulanje.

Speaking during the launching ceremony at Faith Community Church in Mulanje, Pastor Saul Mateyu, Executive Director of Passion Center, emphasized that the six-month training aims to equip mothers with tailoring and entrepreneurship skills, enabling them to become financially independent.

He said that upon completion, each group of 15 women will receive start-up tools, including seven sewing machines and other equipment, to facilitate their work in groups.

Pastor Mateyu encouraged the mothers group to seize the opportunity to acquire tailoring skills, become breadwinners in their families, and contribute to their communities.

The initiative has received praise from pastors, mother groups, and other stakeholders, who believe it will make a significant impact in empowering women economically.

“We want women in churches to be self-reliant economically by engaging in small-scale businesses that can help their families and relatives.” He said.

Fanny Kapanga, representative of the Mothers Sewing Group from Faith Community Church, expressed gratitude to Passion Center for the initiative, saying it will enable women to generate income and support vulnerable members of their communities, including the elderly and orphans.

Passion Center for the Children has established six mothers’ sewing groups since last year, demonstrating its commitment to empowering women and promoting economic development in the region.